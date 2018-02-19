The Fusion Feed
Stop The Bulls**t, Guns Kill People

How the Undocumented Youth Movement is Changing America

DREAMers are part of the American fabric. They’re young, speak English, and grew up in American schools. Many don’t know they’re undocumented until they apply for jobs or college scholarships. Fusion journalist Laura Wides-Muñoz has a new book, ‘The Making of a Dream,’ about the undocumented youth movement, their origins and new strategies, their contribution to the country, and ultimately, about how they are already the new face of America.

