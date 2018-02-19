Happy Ending with Nando Vila
Up Next

EP 3 Health Scare

Happy Ending with Nando Vila

Healthcare sucks. But why? And how do we fix it?

Let’s unpack one of the most important but frustrating issues we face today: healthcare.

Healthcare can be very confusing for a lot of people, but it’s something that will affect all of us, at some point, in some way, shape or form. The good news is that a lot of countries have recognized this and taken great steps to make sure that all of their people get adequate and affordable healthcare.

The bad news is…the United States has not. We still try to treat healthcare as a business that should make profit, rather than a civil right everyone deserves.

The problem is that healthcare is fundamentally unprofitable, so we do all kinds of weird things to sustain it. This has created a massive system that costs more than anywhere else in the world, covers fewer people, and is incredibly frustrating and confusing.

We’ve all been there. Something happens to us, an arm falls off, and we have to go to the doctor. Except we get there and after we finally dig out our insurance card from the depths of our Costanza wallets, we realize that the doctor we went to is out-of-network. So we have to go somewhere else. Then the doctor sees us for three seconds and sends us off to some arm reattachment specialist or something. If we’re lucky enough to get the issue fixed, then it’s months of receiving large bills from random companies we’ve never heard of. Oh, that little blood test we did? Here’s a charge. Oh, we did an X-ray, that’s another charge. We call our insurance company all confused because we assumed we were covered for all that? Turns out no, or….. Maybe? They have to look into it. Meanwhile, we’re left stressed and confused and worried that we’re just going to get screwed, but without the tools or energy to confront the bureaucracy.

Republicans have been desperately trying to make healthcare worse while Democrats are desperately trying to maintain the status quo.

But the status quo still means that every year, 30,000 people die from lack of medical treatment while medical bills force hundreds of thousands to go into bankruptcy.

So where do we go from here?

MORE Happy Ending with Nando Vila

healthcare website

7:32

Healthcare sucks. But why? And how do we fix it?

The problem is that healthcare is fundamentally...

healthscare copy2

EP 3 Health Scare

When Steph's arm falls off, she and Nando learn how...

heep002 copy

EP 2 Gig Economy

Nando tests out a series of gigs to learn how our...

nando01-12

3:35

Joe Kennedy III's Commitment to Health Care and His...

America loves a good political dynasty, and the...

happyendingep03

22:25

EP 1 Killed by Capital

Nando sets out on a film noir detective hunt to...

capital01-2

7:07

Capital: What Is It And How Does It Behave?

Inequality colors every single issue affecting us...

gigeconthumbwebsite

7:27

Who Does the Gig Economy Work For?

Silicon Valley: It’s where nerds in garages make...

hepromoa01-2

1:03

Absurdity Gives Us Clarity and Contentment

These are dark times. But we all want to be on the...

hepromo01-1

0:57

Things Are About to Get Happy

Hello, and welcome to Happy Ending with Nando Vila....

SEE ALL Happy Ending with Nando Vila

Our Shows

See all Shows

Schedule

NOW

Drug Wars

Fri, Feb 23, 2018 - 7:00 pm

NEXT

Drug Wars

TONIGHT

Drug Wars


8:00 pm

Drug Wars


8:30 pm

Drug Wars


9:00 pm

Drug Wars


9:30 pm

view full schedule Find Your Channel

WHERE TO WATCH

Click

here

to see local listings