Joe Kennedy III's Commitment to Health Care and His Campaign Donors

EP 2 Gig Economy

Nando tests out a series of gigs to learn how our economy is changing, and how it’s designed to screw over workers. “Happy Ending” tries to understand our absurd world through absurdity.

3:35

22:25

EP 1 Killed by Capital

Nando sets out on a film noir detective hunt to figure out...

7:07

Capital: What Is It And How Does It Behave?

Inequality colors every single issue affecting us today. It...

7:27

Who Does the Gig Economy Work For?

Silicon Valley: It’s where nerds in garages make things...

1:03

Absurdity Gives Us Clarity and Contentment

These are dark times. But we all want to be on the road to...

0:57

Things Are About to Get Happy

Hello, and welcome to Happy Ending with Nando Vila. Your...

