Big Papi Needs a Job
Is Musical Talent in This Dominican's Blood?

Big Papi Needs a Job

The Right Touch

Continuing on his hunt for a new career, Big Papi stops by the Berklee College of Music to test his musical—as well as his singing skills. Later on, he learns how to give a manicure, and hopes that he will nail it.

Musician_Manicurist

22:25

The Right Touch

Continuing on his hunt for a new career, Big Papi stops by...

Is_Musical_Talent_in_This_Dominican_s_Bl

6:00

Is Musical Talent in This Dominican's Blood?

Music is undoubtedly an integral part of Dominican culture,...

Screen Shot 2018-01-29 at 5.19.42 PM

2:45

Fusion Staffers Give Big Papi Work Tips

Big Papi retired from a stellar career in the big leagues...

Big_Papa_Needs_A_New_Job___Promo

0:33

A First Look

Retired and still ready to work. But what to do? Big Papi...

