Trump's Mental State of the Union
Donald Trump is a legend in his own mind. The Feed gives you a portal into his inner thoughts to see what he really was thinking during the State of the Union. You’ve been warned. Just don’t go mental on us.
Donald Trump is a legend in his own mind. The Feed gives you a portal into his inner thoughts to see what he really was thinking during the State of the Union. You’ve been warned. Just don’t go mental on us.
SEE ALL The Fusion Feed
Wed, Jan 31, 2018 - 10:00 pm
11:30 pm
Clickhere
to see local listings