We’re excited to announce a brand new look for FUSION.

We’ve grown a lot since we launched in 2013. Our audience wanted more than just news, so in addition to our award-winning impact programming, we’ve jumped into lifestyle and entertainment programming with a host of new shows currently on air and in development.

Our new look is a clean break from who we were and more accurately reflects who we are today: a sharp, youth-focused network that is as diverse as our audience.