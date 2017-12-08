Her Final Number
So You Think You Can Drag kicks into high gear, and Holly is slaying week after week. Will she take home the crown? Chelsea and Paige make a very special performance together.
So You Think You Can Drag kicks into high gear, and Holly is slaying week after week. Will she take home the crown? Chelsea and Paige make a very special performance together.
You can also watch:
So You Think You Can Drag kicks into high gear, and Holly is slaying week after week. Will she take home the crown? Chelsea and Paige make a very special performance together.
Clickhere
to see local listings