Shade: Queens of NYC
So You Think You Can Drag kicks into high gear, and Holly is slaying week after week. Will she take home the crown? Chelsea and Paige make a very special performance together.

Dec 08, 2017

Her Final Number

2:05

Dec 08, 2017

You Will Miss Paige Turner

4:07

Dec 08, 2017

Holly Rehearses for Her Final Number

Dec 01, 2017

We Three Queens

3:15

Dec 01, 2017

Three Queens Make a Holiday Album

1:33

Dec 01, 2017

Jada's Back

5:18

Nov 17, 2017

Looking This Good Isn't Cheap

Nov 17, 2017

Dragonomics

22:23

Nov 10, 2017

So You Think You Can Drag

2:28

Nov 10, 2017

Spinning In Heels

Her Final Number

