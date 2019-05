“It would make me feel good to go punch a Nazi, but I know that’s not going to change that person’s mind.” Want to get through to violent far-right supremacists? Here’s what former neo-Nazi Angela King says actually works. King is a co-founder of Life After Hate (hyperlink: https://www.lifeafterhate.org), an group of former violent far-right extremists who now work to counter hate and help others exit from hate groups.