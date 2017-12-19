How to Intervene In a Hate Incident

I Stood Up to Hate
What should you do if you see a hate incident? Here are some tips that Jessica Raven, executive director of Collective Action for Safe Spaces (hyperlink: http://www.collectiveactiondc.org), says anyone can use. “A lot of people don’t see themselves as potential interveners, but everyone has a responsibility to speak out against hate,” she says.Executive Producer: Michelle NashSenior Producer: Allie JaynesEditor, Cinematographer, and Producer: Danny BeardEditor: Sara WassermanAssistant Editor: Gabriel VegaAnimation: Kirsten Elharda, Genevieve LaCroix

