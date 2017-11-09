Skidplate Schmucks
With the help of local experts the Moser brothers, Mike and Raph learn about skidplate racing, and help convert a normal car into a skidplate racer. Afterwards, the guys participate in their first skidplate race.
With the help of local experts the Moser brothers, Mike and Raph learn about skidplate racing, and help convert a normal car into a skidplate racer. Afterwards, the guys participate in their first skidplate race.
You can also watch:
With the help of local experts the Moser brothers, Mike and Raph learn about skidplate racing, and help convert a normal car into a skidplate racer. Afterwards, the guys participate in their first skidplate race.
Clickhere
to see local listings