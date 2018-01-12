Drug Wars
Up Next

Panama or Bust

The Panama-Colombia Confrontation

Air and maritime forces surveil the seas to catch a boat transporting drugs. When the police catch the suspects, they discover a load of cocaine.

You can also watch:

The_Panama_Colombia_Confrontation

You are watching

Jan 12, 2018

The Panama-Colombia Confrontation

Panama_or_Bust

22:25

Jan 11, 2018

Panama or Bust

Ping_Panga

22:25

Jan 11, 2018

Ping Panga

The_Eagle_Has_Landed

22:25

Jan 11, 2018

The Eagle Has Landed

Take_Down

22:25

Jan 11, 2018

Take Down

Hot_Pursuit

22:25

Jan 11, 2018

Hot Pursuit

Going_Fishing

22:25

Jan 11, 2018

Going Fishing

Stranded

22:25

Jan 11, 2018

Stranded

Night_Riders

22:25

Jan 11, 2018

Night Riders

Smuggler_s_Pit_Stop

22:23

Jan 11, 2018

Smuggler's Pit Stop

The Panama-Colombia Confrontation

Air and maritime forces surveil the seas to catch a boat transporting drugs. When the police catch the suspects, they discover a load of cocaine.

WHERE TO WATCH

Click

here

to see local listings