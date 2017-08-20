Quezon City Slum
The war on drugs heats up in the Philippines. The Quezon City police are on high alert as hundreds of cops carry out a massive anti-narcotics operation in this Manila slum.
The war on drugs heats up in the Philippines. The Quezon City police are on high alert as hundreds of cops carry out a massive anti-narcotics operation in this Manila slum.
You can also watch:
The war on drugs heats up in the Philippines. The Quezon City police are on high alert as hundreds of cops carry out a massive anti-narcotics operation in this Manila slum.
Clickhere
to see local listings