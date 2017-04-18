Meet the Teen Inventor Who Wants to Get the Navajo Nation Off Coal

High school senior Kelly Charley is developing a solar heater for the thousands of homes in the Navajo Nation that don’t have access to electricity. Many people, including Kelly’s grandparents, heat their homes with coal, which researchers believe may be a major cause of respiratory illnesses in the Nation.”Why am I letting my grandparents go through this, when I could do something about it?” says Kelly.Executive Producer: Michelle NashSenior Producer: Allie JaynesProducer and Editor: Danny BeardCinematography: Danny BeardEditor: Sara WassermanGraphics: Angelica Baini