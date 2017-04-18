This Device Could Revolutionize Reading for Blind People

Wired Women
These 6 young women at MIT are creating a device that could be a game-changer for blind people: it converts text to Braille in real time. Only about 10% of blind Americans can read Braille, even though knowing it can significantly increase their job opportunities. Team Tactile hopes their device can make Braille more accessible and convenient for millions of blind people—allowing them to read anything they want.Executive Producer: Michelle NashSenior Producer: Allie JaynesProducer and Editor: Danny BeardCinematography: Danny BeardEditor: Sara WassermanGraphics: Angelica Baini

