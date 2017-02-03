Will Israel be the next country to rebuild ties with Cuba?

AMERICA with Jorge Ramos
Amb. Ron Dermer, Israel’s ambassador to the United States, spoke to Jorge Ramos about how the U.S. overhauling its policy toward Cuba could change Israel’s relationship with the communist-led island. In 1973, Cuba severed formal diplomatic relations with Israel. Dermer told Ramos that he would be in close contact with Obama administration officials about the policy shift. “I’m sure it will affect how we will assess our policy moving forward,” Dermer said.

