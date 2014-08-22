Fusion Special: How Ferguson became a flashpoint for race relations

The fatal police shooting of unarmed black teenager Michael Brown on August 9th ignited fierce protests in Ferguson, Missouri. With nightly clashes between authorities and demonstrators, the St. Louis suburb has become a flashpoint for race relations in America. Fusion’s Mariana Atencio guides you through the violent clashes, along with two young men who grew up around Ferguson to see the protests from their perspective.

