Julian Castro on being vetted by Clinton campaign: No comment

Jorge Ramos asked Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro whether he was being vetted as a potential running mate for the presumptive Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton. The former San Antonio Mayor had no comment, and asked that the question be directed to the Clinton campaign, which is very different from his answer to the same question as recently as last month. During a Texas Democratic Convention news conference, Castro, 41, said he wasn’t being vetted and that a nomination was unlikely.

