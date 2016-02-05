Cuba Gooding Jr. says playing O.J. Simpson is the hardest thing he's ever done

Twenty years ago, America was captivated by the O.J. Simpson case. The murder investigation, the white Bronco car chase, and the criminal trial felt like a made-for-tv movie…and now, it is.

The new FX series People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story tackles the issues of racism, sexism, and media sensationalism that defined one of the most famous trials in modern history.

Nightline on Fusion sat down with the actors who spoke about what they learned from the murder investigation that changed their perceptions of the case.

