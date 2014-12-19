DREAMers in College: the Fight for In-State Tuition

Undocumented students can go to public high schools, but at many public universities, they have to pay more than their classmates who have full citizenship. Seventeen states allow undocumented students who are residents to pay in-state rates. But not in Florida, where undocumented students are pushing the legislator to change the law. But while SB 1400 moves through the legislative process, students are left to figure how to pay full price for their tuition.

Credit: Bradley Blackburn and Joanna Suarez