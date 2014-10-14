Midterm Mayhem episode 7: If Columbus was so great, why did we have to come in for work?

On this special Columbus Day episode, host Nando Vila defends Spain’s reputation from Christopher Columbus’ legacy, Harvard professor Lawrence Lessig explains what needs to be done about campaign finance reform, we get tweets about a device ominously named the “Scro-Guard,” and Fusion correspondent Romina Puga does the latest installment of “Man Crush Monday.”

