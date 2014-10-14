Midterm Mayhem
Up Next

Harvard professor Lawrence Lessig fights fire with fire with a people-based super PAC

Midterm Mayhem episode 7: If Columbus was so great, why did we have to come in for work?

On this special Columbus Day episode, host Nando Vila defends Spain’s reputation from Christopher Columbus’ legacy, Harvard professor Lawrence Lessig explains what needs to be done about campaign finance reform, we get tweets about a device ominously named the “Scro-Guard,” and Fusion correspondent Romina Puga does the latest installment of “Man Crush Monday.”

Watch “Midterm Mayhem” LIVE Sunday-Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT on the Fusion network and streaming (plus full episodes, clips, and other goodies) at fusion.tv/mayhem.

You can also watch:

MIDM_10132014_CLEAM OM PCR 3_AIRCHECK

You are watching

Oct 14, 2014

Midterm Mayhem episode 7: If Columbus was so...

MIDM PIC

Oct 14, 2014

Harvard professor Lawrence Lessig fights fire...

PKG MANCRUSH MONDAY

Oct 13, 2014

Man Crush Monday: Michael Grimm edition

MIDM_101214_FULL SHOW.Sub.01

Oct 13, 2014

Midterm Mayhem episode 6: We declare our new...

MIDM_101214_FULL SHOW NEGATIVE ADDS

Oct 13, 2014

How low can negative political ads go? We find...

MIDM_101214_FULL SHOW BRONX

Oct 13, 2014

What if you woke up one morning and looked like...

MIDM_101214_FULL SHOW COMMMIE.Sub.01

Oct 13, 2014

How does one become a card-carrying Communist?...

MIDM_101214_FULL SHOW CRAB FIRE

Oct 13, 2014

CRABFIRE: Are the American people aware of how...

Screen Shot 2014-10-11 at 10.20.09 AM

Oct 11, 2014

We have some suggestions for the CDC for...

MIDM_100814_WEB rock the vote

Oct 11, 2014

Get turnt for democracy with Lil Jon and Rock the...

Midterm Mayhem episode 7: If Columbus was so great, why did we have to come in for work?

On this special Columbus Day episode, host Nando Vila defends Spain’s reputation from Christopher Columbus’ legacy, Harvard professor Lawrence Lessig explains what needs to be done about campaign finance reform, we get tweets about a device ominously named the “Scro-Guard,” and Fusion correspondent Romina Puga does the latest installment of “Man Crush Monday.”

Watch “Midterm Mayhem” LIVE Sunday-Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT on the Fusion network and streaming (plus full episodes, clips, and other goodies) at fusion.tv/mayhem.

WHERE TO WATCH

Click

here

to see local listings