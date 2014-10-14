Harvard professor Lawrence Lessig fights fire with fire with a people-based super PAC

Harvard professor Lawrence Lessig says money in politics is a problem. That’s not exactly news. But Lessig has decided to do something about it: his Mayday PAC backs candidates who support campaign finance reform.

It may seem counterintuitive to fight the power of the super PAC with another super PAC, but Lessig says Congress won’t get anything done for the average American until average Americans are the ones funding them.

“There is not a single important issue that Congress will be able to solve until it addresses how they raise money for campaigns,” Lessig told Fusion.

