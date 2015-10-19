This is what Wizard Con is like when you’re the real Draco Malfoy

Cons aren’t just for ‘nerds’ any more. Every year thousands of superfans flock to comic book conventions dressed up in costumes and connecting with other fans and celebrities.

But what is it like to be a famous person taking part in a panel or a meet and greet? Tom Felton, the actor who played Draco Malfoy in the ‘Harry Potter’ series, shows us Wizard World in Tulsa, Oklahoma from his perspective. Felton takes us behind the scenes where he shares lunch with the Hulk, Captain Kirk and Superman in Superfans! A Tom Felton Documentary.

Watch part two of the documentary above. To watch the full documentary, click here.

