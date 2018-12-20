What does it mean to be Afro-Latino?

As part of ESPN’s One Nación, we take a closer look at some of the stories that are an integral part of the tapestry of Latino America. We talk to NBA star Charlie Villanueva about his experience as a Dominican-American and Columbia University’s Victoria Benitez and Ed Morales about the challenges and misconceptions, but above all, the richness of being Afro-Latino.

More from One Nación: Deported Mexican high school baseball star picked up by the Miami Marlins

Related: On passing, wishing for darker skin, and finding your people: A conversation between two mulattos