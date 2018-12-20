Up Next

The only way out of this haunted house is to say the word 'mercy'

A haunted house in Tustin, California is so intense that at least 350 people have used the safe word word while inside. Visitors at The 17th Door have to sign a waiver before they are locked inside each of the 17 different rooms for 90 seconds. Meanwhile, werewolves could be coming to TV soon. George R.R. Martin has teamed up with Cinemax to release a pilot of his 1989 werewolf novella, Skin Trade. And a Brooklyn restaurant offers customers the opportunity to become a part owner if they eat their 30 pound burrito.

