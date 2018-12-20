Today in history: Gandhi's birthday!

Had he not been assassinated, there’s a small chance that Mahatma Gandhi would still be alive today to celebrate what would have been his 146th birthday. Alas, we will have to just honor the man who has inspired civil rights movements the world over and whose lessons remain relevant today. Did you know he never won the Nobel Peace Prize? In fairness, though, the committee paid their respects in 1948 by awarding no prize because “no suitable living candidate” was found.

Elsewhere in Octobers 2’s of yesteryear: Rock Hudson dying from complications steming from AIDs, which ultimately raised awareness of the realness of that epidemic—crazy how putting a human face on a tragedy works like that.

