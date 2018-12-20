Up Next

test

Today in history: Gandhi's birthday!

Had he not been assassinated, there’s a small chance that Mahatma Gandhi would still be alive today to celebrate what would have been his 146th birthday. Alas, we will have to just honor the man who has inspired civil rights movements the world over and whose lessons remain relevant today. Did you know he never won the Nobel Peace Prize? In fairness, though, the committee paid their respects in 1948 by awarding no prize because “no suitable living candidate” was found.

Elsewhere in Octobers 2’s of yesteryear: Rock Hudson dying from complications steming from AIDs, which ultimately raised awareness of the realness of that epidemic—crazy how putting a human face on a tragedy works like that.

Watch more Today In History videos over on Timeline.

You can also watch:

The_Walk_to_Freedom

You are watching

Dec 20, 2018

The Walk to Freedom

test

2:27

Dec 10, 2018

test

Coral_Reefs_Last_Stand__Cuba

22:15

Apr 23, 2018

Coral Reefs Last Stand: Cuba

LIVEOUTLOUD_1920x1080_b (1)

0:58

Jan 25, 2018

Live Out Loud

The_Naked_Truth__Wasteland

0:58

Dec 18, 2017

Wasteland: A First Look

The_Root_100

43:32

Nov 20, 2017

The Root 100—A Celebration of Black Excellence

Jeff___Mark_Bezos___Work___Life_Harmony

3:23

Nov 13, 2017

Jeff & Mark Bezos - Work - Life Harmony

Jeff___Mark_Bezos___Gifts_vs__Choices

2:17

Nov 13, 2017

Jeff & Mark Bezos - Gifts vs. Choices

Jeff___Mark_Bezos___Adventure___Fellowsh

3:28

Nov 13, 2017

Jeff & Mark Bezos - Adventure & Fellowship

Screen Shot 2017-11-03 at 3.34.41 PM

Nov 03, 2017

Prefecture Of Justice

Today in history: Gandhi's birthday!

Had he not been assassinated, there’s a small chance that Mahatma Gandhi would still be alive today to celebrate what would have been his 146th birthday. Alas, we will have to just honor the man who has inspired civil rights movements the world over and whose lessons remain relevant today. Did you know he never won the Nobel Peace Prize? In fairness, though, the committee paid their respects in 1948 by awarding no prize because “no suitable living candidate” was found.

Elsewhere in Octobers 2’s of yesteryear: Rock Hudson dying from complications steming from AIDs, which ultimately raised awareness of the realness of that epidemic—crazy how putting a human face on a tragedy works like that.

Watch more Today In History videos over on Timeline.

WHERE TO WATCH

Click

here

to see local listings