Why humans evolved to feel happiness

The creators of Pixar’s new film Inside Out weren’t just speculating when they broke human emotions into five distinct categories (and corresponding characters). The idea that we feel a limited number of emotions—joy, sadness, anger, fear, disgust, and a couple others—is grounded in science.

To learn more, Fusion spoke with Dr. Dacher Keltner, a professor of psychology at UC Berkeley who the film’s creators consulted during production. In this animated short, Keltner shares insight on the unique nature of happiness—which, it turns out, is more altruistic than you might think.

Fusion is partly owned by Disney’s ABC network.

