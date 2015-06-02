We've got the 'female entourage' Adrian Grenier is looking for
The Entourage movie hits theaters this week and as could be expected, the projected audience for the big screen debut of HBO’s long-running Bro Fest is likely to be at least two-thirds men.
Star Adrian Grenier addressed the disparity on Instagram, encouraging women to see the film. “Come on everyone, let’s get the female entourages out there to join the ride,” Grenier wrote.
We’re already a step ahead of you, dude.
Check out what happened when Come Here & Say That host Alicia Menendez gathered her own Entourage of ladies–which includes the hilarious Cristela Alonzo–for a not-so-wild weekend in Hollywood.