We've got the 'female entourage' Adrian Grenier is looking for

The Entourage movie hits theaters this week and as could be expected, the projected audience for the big screen debut of HBO’s long-running Bro Fest is likely to be at least two-thirds men.

Star Adrian Grenier addressed the disparity on Instagram, encouraging women to see the film. “Come on everyone, let’s get the female entourages out there to join the ride,” Grenier wrote.

It's come to my attention that females need some encouragement to get excited about the #entouragemovie – I need everyone to give a shout out to the ladies in your life and tell them to go see this movie. It's not just for guys. I promise, there are strong female characters and I think women also like to have fun, just like the boys. So come on everyone lets get the female entourages out there to join the ride. A photo posted by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on Jun 2, 2015 at 6:51pm PDT

We’re already a step ahead of you, dude.

Check out what happened when Come Here & Say That host Alicia Menendez gathered her own Entourage of ladies–which includes the hilarious Cristela Alonzo–for a not-so-wild weekend in Hollywood.