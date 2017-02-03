AMERICA with Jorge Ramos
Up Next

Fusion's Jorge Ramos on what he learned covering the 2016 race

Gators in the glades are shrinking...and it's our fault

Alligators are one of the top health indicators of the Florida Everglades. “Alligators are top predators,” said Michiko Squires, a wildlife biologist who goes by the nickname Momo. “So if they’re doing well, if their body condition is good, then we know that everything else in the food chain below them is doing well.”

Which is why it’s so worrisome that the gators are shrinking.

Climate change and draining the glades to make way for urban development are forcing fresh water out of the Everglades, which impacts the overall health of these reptiles.

You can also watch:

As_Trump_s_administration_takes_shape__i

You are watching

Feb 03, 2017

Trump has made IUDs a hit and his Supreme Court...

Fusion_s_Jorge_Ramos_on_what_he_learned_

1:03

Dec 22, 2016

Fusion's Jorge Ramos on what he learned covering...

Tijuana_vets

8:12

Dec 15, 2016

These deported vets are fighting to get back to...

Fashion_designer_Prabal_Gurung_hoped_to_

6:13

Dec 15, 2016

This A-list fashion designer hoped to dress...

How_a_group_of_deported_mothers_are_figh

7:02

Dec 08, 2016

How a group of deported mothers are fighting...

Trump_administration

8:35

Dec 08, 2016

From a race-baiting editor to elite insiders:...

For_many_child_migrants__getting_a_consi

6:20

Dec 07, 2016

A consistent education is almost impossible for...

Antonio_Villaraigosa

6:32

Dec 06, 2016

Former LA mayor says many Mexicans are...

Jorge_Ramos_on_what_it_was_like_to_chall

5:03

Nov 29, 2016

Jorge Ramos on what it was like to challenge...

Even_some_Republicans_support_open_relat

7:27

Nov 29, 2016

Even some Republicans support open relations with...

Gators in the glades are shrinking...and it's our fault

Alligators are one of the top health indicators of the Florida Everglades. “Alligators are top predators,” said Michiko Squires, a wildlife biologist who goes by the nickname Momo. “So if they’re doing well, if their body condition is good, then we know that everything else in the food chain below them is doing well.”

Which is why it’s so worrisome that the gators are shrinking.

Climate change and draining the glades to make way for urban development are forcing fresh water out of the Everglades, which impacts the overall health of these reptiles.

WHERE TO WATCH

Click

here

to see local listings