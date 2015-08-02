What if Sam Allardyce was right about himself all along?

Back in 2010, then Blackburn manager Sam Allardyce shared the following unsolicited thoughts:

“I’m not suited to Bolton or Blackburn; I would be more suited to Internazionale or Real Madrid … I would win the double or the league every time.

“Give me Manchester United or Chelsea and I would do the same, it wouldn’t be a problem … It’s not a problem to take me into the higher reaches of the Champions League or Premier League and would make my job a lot easier in winning it.”

He later said he was joking, but considering what we know about Allardyce and his current team’s form, maybe he was right. I mean, could he perform any worse than Roberto Mancini at Inter or Manchester City or Galatasaray? Maybe not. (And yes, I did say worse than Mancini at City.)

Moving on. Here’s what we do know: Although currently eighth place in the league, Allardyce’s West Ham have spent more time in and around the top four this season than anyone would have predicted. He pulled in Carl Jenkinson on loan from Arsenal, roped in the curiously dressed Alex Song on loan from Barcelona, turned life-long winger Stewart Downing into a confident playmaker of sorts and made Diafra Sakho into the best Sakho in the Premier League. All of that is impressive, regardless of where the Hammers sit in the standings.

But let’s contrast Allardyce’s fortunes with another manager — say, his opposing boss today at Upton Park. If you glanced down the sideline during today’s visit from Manchester United, you saw a man who’s amassed an inverse amount of goodwill over the years in comparison to Allardyce. Louis van Gaal was the genius. The one with the unassailable Ajax, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich pedigree. He was supposed to bring order to the mess that David Moyes supposedly created, yet today, it was Allardyce’s band of refurbished misfits running the game.

West Ham’s Kouyate doesn't believe in Manchester United mythology. This goal, folks. https://t.co/YOU8f4rRCH — Soccer Gods (@soccergods) February 8, 2015

The final score read 1-1 courtesy of a late Daley Blind equalizer, but only one team looked bothered and capable, and it wasn’t the team that started Wayne Rooney, Radamel Falcao, Robin van Persie and Ángel Di María. It was the team that fielded Kevin Nolan, Downing, and Jenkinson — the one coached by Big Sam. Perhaps Big Samwich was right all along.

If West Ham don’t implode this year — hell, even if they do — I vote for allowing Allardyce to take control of a so-called big team that plays in so-called proper, high-level European competition. Imagine if Allardyce is the greatest manager England have ever produced? Imagine all the laughs we’d have. Imagine if the greatest thing to happen to British managers since Alex Ferguson was sitting in front of us this entire time, telling us that he was the truth. Imagine if we’ve been ignoring him all this time.

Even if all of this pontification is short-sighted (definitely) and simply incorrect (probably), I’d still pay good money to see Allardyce at a club that he believes to be commensurate with his managerial acumen. If you’re being honest with yourself, so would you, even if your team can’t afford the luxury.