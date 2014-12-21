FC Narrative emerges from Liverpool-Arsenal with three huge points

The ending was written before kickoff.

If you reached into your bowl of narratives before Liverpool and Arsenal started, you might have picked out “Liverpool dominant, but can’t capitalize,” “Arsenal capitulate, can’t kill off game,” “Manager says team was unlucky” oe “French Jesus (Olivier Giroud) has strong hair day, scores goal and dances awkwardly,” Maybe something about Steven Gerrard’s leadership. It’s the worst version of Cards Against Humanity ever, but whatever you picked out would have been correct. Today’s match at Anfield checked all the cliché-labeled boxes.

Liverpool was dominant throughout, if numbers are the gauge of dominance …

Arsenal have never had as little possession (36.5%) in a PL match since Opta started monitoring in 2003 #lfc #afc — Marcus Christenson (@m_christenson) December 21, 2014

… but Brendan Rodgers’ men couldn’t capitalize on that advantage, even though Coutinho was the first off the mark. Narrative was just getting started.

Despite only touching the ball one time throughout the entire game, Arsenal somehow managed to take the lead. Mathieu Debuchy scored the equalizer …

The problem: How long until Debuchy pulls a muscle and Welbeck has to play in the back? https://t.co/ERnRrmDje0 — Soccer Gods (@soccergods) December 21, 2014

… and French Jesus beat Brad Jones to give Arsenal the lead:

At 2-1, the game was perfectly set up for narrative to swoop in and snatch the three points. And narrative didn’t disappoint. Arsenal, playing against 10 men, capitulated in stoppage time to Martin Skrtel, whose bandaged, probably still bleeding head got onto the end of a late corner to defeat zonal marking. Narrative science doesn’t lie.

Someone needs to test Skrtel’s bandages for steroids. https://t.co/hBIyoZTeCI — Soccer Gods (@soccergods) December 21, 2014

Both sides were unlucky, obviously. Neither French Jesus dancing …

… nor Santi Cazorla’s nipple could stop narrative from stealing the limelight.

FC Narrative looks forward to a few days off during the holidays before it will be back in action on Boxing Day. With Arsenal held at Anfield, the club’s hopes of claiming this years’ Wenger Trophy just improved. In Europe, FC Narrative may be unstoppable.