Chicharito tweets his support of Ayotzinapa protests in Mexico

Mexican soccer star Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez used his Twitter account to express his support for today’s marches in Mexico, demonstrations demanding justice for the 43 disappeared Ayotzinapa college students.

The Real Madrid striker tweeted out two popular hashtags that have been used to brand the movement on social media: #TodosSomosAyotzinapa (We are all Ayotzinapa), and #UnidosPorAyotzinapa (United for Ayotzinapa). Moreover, the Mexican star included a black and white picture of himself in a hooded sweatshirt, an image seemingly signifying solidarity with today’s protests.

In last week’s international friendly in Amsterdam between the Netherlands and Mexico, Mexican fans at the Amsterdam ArenA chanted “Justice! Justice! Justice!” during the game’s 43rd minute. Mexico went on to win the game, 3-2.