Jorge Ramos Explores America Through the Eyes of an Immigrant in New Facebook Watch Series

Jorge Ramos is in search of something real.

The veteran journalist is in pursuit of the stories of the real America as experienced through the eyes of an immigrant in a new program for Facebook Watch.

This new, weekly series, called “Real America with Jorge Ramos,” will feature Ramos discovering unique stories of people making a change, speaking up and questioning the status quo all cross the nation.

Ramos, who was born in Mexico, but is an American citizen, believes in the interconnectedness of us all and wants to reflect that in “Real America.”

“My story is your story, it’s the immigrant story, it’s the American story,” said Ramos.

But that doesn’t change the fact he himself has felt othered before. In his new book Stranger: The Challenge of a Latino Immigrant in the Trump Era, the Univision anchor explains how despite having spent over 30 years in the United States, he’s still “a stranger to so many.”

Nonetheless, Ramos views “Real America” as an opportunity to bridge the gap between Americans by telling stories that shine a light on the good, the bad, and the ugly of the U.S. and its relationship with diversity, immigration and the changing demographics of the nation.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be working with Facebook in this exciting new phase of its Watch platform,” said Daniel Coronell, the president of Univision News.

According to the United States Census Bureau, the country will be “majority-minority” within the next few decades. It’s time to tell the stories of America’s changing face.

“Because U.S. Hispanics are avid social media users, it is only natural to expect that they’ll embrace this new option for viewing trustworthy news through one of their favorite platforms, Facebook,” said Coronell.

Real issues. Real people. Real problems. Real solutions. Are you ready?

“Real America with Jorge Ramos” premieres September 6 at 7PM ET on the show’s page on Facebook Watch.