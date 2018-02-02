Macy’s Becomes First Major U.S. Retailer to Partner With Islamic Fashion Line

The Macy’s fashion line is getting a modest makeover.

The U.S. retailer has just announced it will start carrying hijabs and other Islamic clothing made by Verona Collection, a Florida-based modest fashion brand.

Starting on February 15, Macys.com will start selling hijabs, long-sleeve tops, and long cardigans marketed to Islamic women living in the U.S.

This news comes as a major relief to many Muslim women like myself who dress modestly. Shopping for a long-sleeve shirt or a long, stylish dress without a slit is not easy, and it’s always hard to find the right scarf to use as a hijab. So Macy’s efforts to be more inclusive in their clothing is a huge help and an important step toward serving the growing U.S. population of Hijabi women who dress conservatively.

“Verona Collection is more than a clothing brand. It’s a platform for a community of women to express their personal identity and embrace fashion that makes them feel confident on the inside and outside,” reads a press release by co-founder Lisa Vogl, who owns the fashion line along with Alaa Ammuss, Hassan Mawji, and Nadine Abu-Jubara.

Given the current political climate and Trump-era spike in Islamophobia, to have a giant American retailer selling hijabs feels like a major accomplishment and win. It’s also a huge step towards addressing the problem of “othering” by telling Hijabi women that they too are valuable and welcome customers. This isn’t just about online retail—it’s about reaching out to underserved communities and incorporating them into the greater society.

It’s also about changing the image of Hijabi women, who will now be featured as models on Macy’s website—another first!

Verona Collection

And it’s a smart business move.

“There’s 3 to 5 million Muslims in the U.S., and that’s expected to double by 2050,” said Haroon Latif, director of strategic insights at Dinar Standard, a firm focused on the game-changing global impact of the growing Muslim population on industries such as modest clothing. “Muslim consumers are a consumer group that has their own values and as those values deepen, they start to demand very unique services. Modest fashion is just a subset of that.”

Latif’s firm estimated that Muslims spent about $244 billion on clothes in 2016, a figure that will exceed $300 billion by 2020.

