If You Had Fame and Fortune, Would You Still Go To Work?

Big Papi literally has it all. He was a ten-time Major League All Star, three-time World Series champion, and earned tens of millions of dollars playing the sport he fell in love with as a little boy in the Dominican Republic.

When he quit baseball in 2016 after 20 years in the Major Leagues—most of those in Boston playing for the Red Sox—he could have enjoyed a well-earned retirement filled with all the finer things in life. But instead, he soon realized he wanted to go back to work.

According to Big Papi, work for him is not about the money.

“Whether it’s a thousand dollars or a million dollars,” he said, “it feels good to get a paycheck. It means you did your job.”

It’s also about the sense of responsibility his parents instilled in him as a kid, his love of new experiences, of people, of learning, of making a contribution.

Big Papi knows that he wants a new job, but the thing is, he doesn’t really know what he wants to do next.

Besides baseball, he’s had some training: Long ago, he worked at an autoshop and had a gig delivering groceries. Now, after two decades in the big leagues, it’s time to put himself out there again to uncover his hidden talents and his next career. And FUSION will be there filming him along the way. Will he have a future at a nail salon? Will he become the world’s best tour guide? Maybe he’s a standout salsa drum player and never knew it? He’ll try anything to see what fills him with passion.

And we’ll get it all on camera.