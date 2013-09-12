Activists Debate Fate of Immigration Reform in 2014

The window for Congress to pass legislation this year is virtually closed, but is there a chance for an immigration reform bill in 2014?

Leading activists on both sides of the issue debated that Monday on “AMERICA with Jorge Ramos.”

Hear from Mark Krikorian, the executive director of the Center for Immigration Studies, a group that advocates for lower levels of legal and illegal immigration. He’s joined by Ali Noorani, the executive director of the National Immigration Forum, a group that supports immigration reform.

The pair also spoke about the term “illegal immigrant.” Krikorian still uses the phrase, even though immigrant activists say it’s offensive.

“People moved here illegally, or stayed illegally, they’re illegal immigrants,” Krikorian said. “The law uses this term, this is not a derogatory term.”