M.I.A.Hearts Julian Assange, and the World Benefits

While most artists give lip service to justice and free expression, Sri Lankan rapper MIA has fully committed.

To kick off the tour for her new album Matangi, rapper MIA introduced a special guest at the New York venue Terminal 5: Julian Assange. Sure, it was by Skype, but it was the first concert appearance by the founder of Wikileaks.

In a way, the collaboration seems like the perfect marriage between two major culture interrupters. Most people know MIA for her aggressive global beats, and her outspoken fight against oppression worldwide. Oh yeah, then there was that time she gave the world the finger during the 2012 Super Bowl halftime show.

And then there’s Assange, who, with Wikileaks, arguably set off a new era of global politics, seriously pissing off governments around the world. In other words, neither is afraid to rattle the powers that be.

While on screen in front of MIA’s fans, Assange gave the crowd a piece of his mind about the increasing state of government surveillance. He even quoted a lyric from an MIA song:

“iPhone connected to the internet/ connected to the Google/ connected to the government.”

That wasn’t the first time they worked together, though. Last year, she produced the theme song, “A World Tomorrow,”for Assange’s short-lived show on Russian TV. And then she went to the Grenadines to record a track off Matangi called attention.

She reports that was a collab with Assange, saying he used her computer to “decrypt the whole of the internet” and download words with “tent” in them. For what it’s worth, MIA and Assange seem to have a solid partnership.

But MIA’s not the only artist buddying up with Assange this month. Today, Nov. 13, Puerto Rican duo Calle 13 is expected to drop “Multi_Viral,” a collaborative song they created with Assange at the Ecuador embassy in London this past summer. The new song combines fan tweets and different cut-and-paste elements to comment on media.

Check out the trailer for “Multi_Viral”:

But such outspoken figures like her are few and far between. It begs the question: should musicians entertain, or should they get involved in politics?

Tweet us your thoughts at #DNAtv.