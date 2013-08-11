Rick Perry: Mexican Oil Jobs Could Cut Illegal Immigration

Who needs Congress?

Texas Gov. Rick Perry (R) thinks the whole brouhaha over illegal immigration could fade into the background if Mexico decides to privatize its oil industry.

“The whole immigration debate I will suggest to you is going to change drastically in the next 12 to 24 months,” Perry told The Dallas Morning News on Friday.

Here’s what he means: if private business takes over Mexico’s oil, there will be so many jobs and money that it will erase Mexicans’ motivation for traveling to the U.S. Perry believes that privatization could even make Mexico a destination for workers.

“You’ll have a mass migration of those that came here to work who will go back into Mexico and pursue those jobs,” Perry said.

Since taking office in December 2012, Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto has shown support for privatizing the country’s oil industry, which has been owned by the state since 1938.

His initial proposals were cautious, but he’s now leaning more full-heartedly in favor of privatization.

Experts think the increased production that would come with privatization would lead to an investment boom in Mexico, what Forbes called an “oil revolution worth billions.”

The idea that an improved Mexican economy could stem legal and illegal immigration from Mexico is nothing new.

In 2012, the Pew Research Center found that migration from Mexico had reached net zero, and perhaps was in decline.

The reasons: a growing middle class, a falling birthrate and fewer jobs up north.

Of course, American businesses will probably be running to Mexico, as well. And Perry—who counts several energy companies among his major political donors—likely knows that.