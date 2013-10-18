AMERICA with Jorge Ramos

Going, Going, Gored: Running With the Bulls Comes to the U.S.

Sheetal Dhir

quicklist: curated
quote: “Are you ready to run with the bullllllllllls?”
their: BUZZFEED
their_title: Gored in the USA: The Running of the Bulls Comes to America
their_url: http://www.buzzfeed.com/wyattwilliams/gored-in-the-usa-the-running-of-the-bulls-comes-to-america
their_copy: People are leaning forward in their seats. Any minute now, a dozen car-sized, four-legged animals with horns will be chasing these runners within an inch of their lives.
theirCTA: Read the full story here
our_copy: Think of it as a new trend in globalization. Now that we’re all swapping wacky cultural traditions, can we expect to see another country get ready for some (American) football? Probably not.

FIND FUSION

Here’s where you can catch us on TV:

Want to know what’s on right now? Head over to our show lineup page.

WHERE TO WATCH

Click

here

to see local listings