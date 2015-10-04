Thing we already knew: Didier Drogba is great.

Thing we now know: Didier Drogba is so great that he builds hospitals.

Keeping His Word! Didier Drogba Gives Back To His Country, Opens First Of Five … – http://t.co/AR90NL6kE4 pic.twitter.com/8c2DBZ2gMh — TATAFONAIJA💯 (@tatafonaija) April 10, 2015

(Author’s note: This tweet was chosen because the idea of using that photo to mark the opening of a hospital is heart-stoppingly funny. It makes Drogba look as if he greets each patient with a dozen roses, a custom made mixtape (on cassette) and a white tiger cub. Brilliant.)

Back in 2009, Drogba created the Didier Drogba Foundation (DDF) with the hopes of using the money he received from a Pepsi endorsement to improve a small hospital in his native country of Cote d’Ivoire. Since then, the foundation has grown to the point it can pledge to build five new hospitals in West African nation. On April 18, Drogba and the DDF will host a gala event in London to celebrate the launch of the first of these new medical facilities.

From Joy Sports:

“Built on a plot of 800 square meters, the hospital has many facilities including an ultrasound room, a maternal and child protection unit, an x-ray block, an ultra modern laboratory, a pharmacy and hospitalisation and isolation wards.”

Lcoated in the Abidjan region, the hospital is reported to cost $1 million dollars, and will be able to accommodate 50,000 patients a year. The DDF will focus on offering assistance to lower-income women and children. The four other hospitals are currently under construction in other cities.