Manager holes up in attic, sticks head out window to watch his team play

Poole Town boss Tom Killick wasn’t going to let serving a stadium ban for abusing match officials, or any sense of dignity, get in the way of him watching his seventh-tier English team.

So last weekend he took in a 3-2 victory over Cambridge City through a window in the roof of a house that belongs to the groundsman and overlooks the field.

Poole Town boss watching match from nearby skylight due to stadium ban: #Football #PooleTown pic.twitter.com/SYyJBY4oWu — Photos of Football (@photosofootball) March 30, 2015

“I can pretty much see the whole pitch apart from the goalmouth at the end I watch it from. It is quite a good vantage point but being detached from the players makes life difficult,” he told the Bournemouth Echo.

It’s like a sad and lonely equivalent of Wrigley Field’s rooftop bars. Or the Hitchcock classic Rear Window, with Killick as James Stewart, prompting us to examine our feelings about voyeurism in the context of the Evo-Stik League Southern Premier Division.

Of course, this couldn’t happen in larger arenas – ones that have stands that are taller than ordinary residential houses. But it’s a theoretical possibility in the English third tier. After Leyton Orient sold off the corners of their stadium to property developers, former boss Russell Slade lived in an apartment overlooking the field. Given Orient’s current relegation struggle, you’d imagine the apartments that don’t have a view of the pitch are currently more sought-after.