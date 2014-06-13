Guess Where Leonardo DiCaprio Is Partying During the World Cup

On the fifth-largest super-yacht in the world, of course.

We know that Leonardo DiCaprio loves to party, so it’s almost overwhelming to imagine the level of raging that must be happening on the $678 million, 482-foot mega-yacht that he took over for the World Cup.

The Topaz, owned by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, deputy prime minister of the United Arab Emitates and owner of Manchester City FC, will be home to Leo and 20(ish) of his closest friends during the tournament, The Daily Mail reports.

The yacht, which happens to have its own Wikipedia page, comes with all the essentials: “deck top jacuzzi, a swimming pool, fitness hall, cinema and large conference room.”

There are, no doubt, many important meetings set to be held in the Topaz conference room in coming weeks. We imagine they’ll look a lot like this:

This isn’t Leo’s first time on the Topaz. He, Jamie Foxx and Orlando Bloom joined forces to throw a “hull of a party” (never change, New York Daily News) in April of this year. Leo reportedly wore a velour jumpsuit, in keeping with the party’s 80s theme.

Here’s how we feel about The Soccer Gods not being invited to party on the Topaz:

Fusion’s #BRAZILLIVE team has a new challenge: make it onto Leo’s mega-yacht and report back with GIFs. Stay tuned.